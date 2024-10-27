From actress to director: Kushum Shikder’s bold leap

Kushum Shikder, widely recognised as an actress, has taken a bold new step in her career by directing her first film, 'Shoroter Joba.' Released in theatres during the Durga Puja festivities on 11 October, this film marks more than just her directorial debut; she also took on the roles of scriptwriter and producer.

With this venture, Kushum has embraced new responsibilities and is determined to make a significant impact right from the start. In a recent interview with The Business Standard, she shared insights about her new career path, the challenges she faces and more.

Kushum has no formal background in the art of film direction. We asked her how big of an obstacle her inexperience regarding the craft could turn out to be.

Kushum sounded unfazed.

"I never had any formal training in acting either," she said, pointing out it was only after winning the Lux Anandadhara Photogenic Contest in 2002 that she gradually ventured into modeling and acting.

"Directing, just like acting, is something I'm starting from scratch. Just as I stumbled early on in acting, I'll make mistakes here too. But with time, I hope to grow, just as I did as an actress," she added.

While working on Shoroter Joba, she faced her fair share of setbacks that sometimes left her feeling a bit disheartened. One of her biggest challenges was the noticeable lack of female directors in the industry.

"Right from the start, I encountered unexpected hurdles as a female director and producer, which made me question if I could really keep going," she confessed.

For many first-time directors, such struggles could easily derail their dreams, but Kushum stayed fiercely committed to her vision. "I thought about throwing in the towel, but retreating just wasn't an option. I have a tenacious spirit! Having come this far, I knew I had to push forward a bit more. That's just who I am," she said with determination.

Now, as she reflects on her directorial debut, Kushum is busy evaluating what went well and what could use some fine-tuning for the future. When asked about upcoming projects, she said, "If audiences leave the theatre clamouring for a Shoroter Joba 2, it's definitely something worth considering."

Kushum also highlighted the crucial need for harmony between directors and producers in the industry. "As an actress, I often saw the disconnect between a producer's expectations and a director's vision," she pointed out.

"For a project to truly make an impact, producers need to share the same passion for the work as the directors do."

In addition to directing, Kushum embraced the roles of screenwriter and producer for Shoroter Joba—a bold move, especially given the current challenges facing the Bangladeshi film industry. "I took this risk out of a deep love for both the industry and Shoroter Joba," she explained.

"Producing is risky and releasing a film now is equally brave. But taking risks doesn't always guarantee success," she added.

But Kushum isn't just a director; she's also a talented writer, model and singer—skills she's nurtured since childhood. Her music albums and books have garnered their own dedicated audience, though her recent focus has shifted a bit.

"Whatever I pursue, I give it my all. I've dabbled in many things, but never all at once. Nothing is left behind forever," she concluded, a smile hinting at her endless ambition and passion for creativity.

