Actor Sean Peen to document ‘full scale’ Russian invasion in Ukraine

While terrified Ukrainians fleeing from their country, Hollywood actor and director Senn Penn lands in Ukraine to film a documentary about Russia's "full scale" invasion.

Penn paid a visit to the office of the president and spoke to Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, journalists, and media personalities since his visit to Ukraine last week, reports Variety.

The office of the president praised the Oscar-winning actor in a statement.

"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," the translation of the statement reads.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."

"Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom — the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia," adds the statement.

Earlier, Penn visited Ukraine in November 2021 and started prepping for the documentary by visiting Ukraine's military personnel.

According to Variety, the documentary is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavour Content.

Penn has been working for anti-war and humanitarian operations for years.