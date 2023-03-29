Actor Mahiya Mahi gives birth to baby boy

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:29 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhallywood actor Mahiya Mahi has given birth to a baby boy in a Dhaka hospital.

As per reports, the actor went through a C-section at the capital's United Hospital around 11:30 pm on Tuesday (28 March).

She shared a picture of her newborn baby along with her husband Rakib Sarker on her Facebook ID on Wednesday (29 March) morning.

The actor had announced her pregnancy on 12 September last year through her social media handles.

Mahi and Rakib tied the knot on September 2021.

Earlier this month she was arrested in a DSA case. She later was granted bail due to her pregnancy.

