Actor Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined'

Splash

BSS/AFP
25 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:36 pm

Related News

Actor Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined'

BSS/AFP
25 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:36 pm
Julian Sands. Photo: BSS
Julian Sands. Photo: BSS

The cause of death for British actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking on a mountain in California in January, has officially been ruled as "undetermined," local authorities said Monday.

Sands, who shot to fame as the romantic hero in the 1980s period drama "A Room with a View," vanished on the 10,000-foot (3,000-meter) Mount San Antonio, known locally as Mount Baldy.

But it wasn't until June that human remains, later determined to be those of Sands, were discovered by hikers. Sands was 65.

"The cause is 'Undetermined' due to the condition of the body and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner's investigation," a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County sheriff-coroner's department told AFP in a statement.

"This is common when dealing with cases of this type," she added. "This is the final determination."

Sands' break-out role was as plain-speaking George Emerson in "A Room with a View," the Oscar-winning 1985 adaptation of EM Forster's novel.

In a varied subsequent career, Sands appeared in films as diverse as Frank Marshall's 1990 spider-themed horror romp "Arachnophobia", David Cronenberg's controversial "Naked Lunch" and the alcohol-soaked 1995 drama "Leaving Las Vegas", directed by Mike Figgis and starring Nicolas Cage.

After the success of "A Room with a View", Sands moved to Los Angeles.

He married writer Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990. He left behind three children including a son with his previous wife, British journalist Sarah Sands.

 

Julian Sands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

1d | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

2h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

2h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

18h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up