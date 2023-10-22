Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two months jail in 2018 drunk driving case

Splash

Hindustan Times
22 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two months jail in 2018 drunk driving case

Baazigar actor Dalip Tahil had rammed his car into an autorickshaw, injuring a woman

Hindustan Times
22 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 12:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Dalip Tahil's 2018 hit-and-run case finally got a verdict.

The Baazigar actor has been sentenced to two months in prison for drunk driving and injuring a woman.

As per a report on Live Mint, "relying on the evidence of the doctor who opined that smell of the alcohol was found and pupils were dilated", a magistrate's court convicted Dalip Tahil. At the time of his arrest in 2018, the actor had refused to give his blood samples to the police for an alcohol test.

Dalip's car had rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers. He attempted to flee but was caught in a traffic jam caused by Ganesh Visarjan processions. The passengers reportedly caught up with Dalip's car and confronted him. He is said to have got into an argument and pushed them around. The actor was taken into custody after the police was summoned.

The passengers were identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22.

"The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi to sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions," an officer with the Khar police told the Hindu.

A photograph of the actor waiting at the police station was also been shared online.

Dalip Tahil has not reacted to his sentencing yet. The actor has become popular on social media over the last few months due to his humourous videos.

Dalip Tahil has been a part of over 100 films, such as Baazigar (1993) Raja (1995) Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Rock On!! (2008), Ra.One (2011) Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Mission Mangal (2019) among others. He was last seen in HIT: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. He was also a part of Mind The Malhotras Season 2.

Actor Dalip Tahil / Baazigar actor Dalip / bollywood / Bollywood actors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Israel-Palestine divide stretches far beyond the Middle East

5h | Panorama
Utsho Bangladesh takes a small monthly fee of Tk1,000 to Tk1,200 for the schools and daycare centres. Photo: Courtesy

Utsho Bangladesh at 30: A safe haven away from stigma for children and employees

5h | Panorama
PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

1d | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

10m | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

1h | Corporate Talks
The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

16h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

18h | TBS World