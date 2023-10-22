Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two months jail in 2018 drunk driving case

Actor Dalip Tahil's 2018 hit-and-run case finally got a verdict.

The Baazigar actor has been sentenced to two months in prison for drunk driving and injuring a woman.

As per a report on Live Mint, "relying on the evidence of the doctor who opined that smell of the alcohol was found and pupils were dilated", a magistrate's court convicted Dalip Tahil. At the time of his arrest in 2018, the actor had refused to give his blood samples to the police for an alcohol test.

Dalip's car had rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers. He attempted to flee but was caught in a traffic jam caused by Ganesh Visarjan processions. The passengers reportedly caught up with Dalip's car and confronted him. He is said to have got into an argument and pushed them around. The actor was taken into custody after the police was summoned.

The passengers were identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22.

"The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi to sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions," an officer with the Khar police told the Hindu.

A photograph of the actor waiting at the police station was also been shared online.

Dalip Tahil has not reacted to his sentencing yet. The actor has become popular on social media over the last few months due to his humourous videos.

Dalip Tahil has been a part of over 100 films, such as Baazigar (1993) Raja (1995) Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Rock On!! (2008), Ra.One (2011) Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Mission Mangal (2019) among others. He was last seen in HIT: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. He was also a part of Mind The Malhotras Season 2.