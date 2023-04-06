Actor Arbaaz Khan arriving in Dhaka to inaugurate second Being Human outlet

Actor Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan's eldest brother, will be arriving in Dhaka today, 7 April, to inaugurate the second outlet of Being Human, Salman Khan's fashion brand.

Arbaaz announced the news on the official Facebook page of 'Being Human Clothing Bangladesh'. This new outlet is located in Dhanmondi 27. The first 25 customers will win a free Salman Khan statement bracelet at the inauguration.

The first outlet of 'Being Human Clothing Bangladesh' was launched on 15 September last year in Banani. Salman's youngest brother Sohail Khan inaugurated the store.