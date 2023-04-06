Actor Arbaaz Khan arriving in Dhaka to inaugurate second Being Human outlet

Splash

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 06:11 pm

Actor Arbaaz Khan arriving in Dhaka to inaugurate second Being Human outlet

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 06:11 pm
Arbaaz Khan. Photo: Collected
Arbaaz Khan. Photo: Collected

Actor Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan's eldest brother, will be arriving in Dhaka today, 7 April, to inaugurate the second outlet of Being Human, Salman Khan's fashion brand.

Arbaaz announced the news on the official Facebook page of 'Being Human Clothing Bangladesh'. This new outlet is located in Dhanmondi 27. The first 25 customers will win a free Salman Khan statement bracelet at the inauguration. 

The first outlet of 'Being Human Clothing Bangladesh' was launched on 15 September last year in Banani. Salman's youngest brother Sohail Khan inaugurated the store.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

6h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

10h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

7h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

6m | TBS World
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3h | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

5h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds