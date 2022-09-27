Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome their 7th child

Splash

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 05:07 pm

Alongside posting a video with the newborn baby, Hilaria wrote, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena”

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin posing with their children. Photo: Collected
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin posing with their children. Photo: Collected

Actor and director Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child on 22 September.

Hilaria announced the arrival of their baby girl via an Instagram post. Alongside posting a video with the newborn baby, Hilaria wrote, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena."

Hilaria also shared that both she and the baby are "healthy and happy".

"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home," Baldwin wrote. "Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you," Hilaria added.

Alec Baldwin also has a 26 year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Baldwin made headlines recently after accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the sets of their film "Rust" in New Mexico in October, last year.

