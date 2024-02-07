Actor Ahmed Rubel no more
Actor Ahmed Rubel has passed away.
Director Nurul Alam Atiq told the media about the actor's death on Wednesday (7 February).
The cause of death is not yet known.
Actor Ahmed Rubel has passed away.
Director Nurul Alam Atiq told the media about the actor's death on Wednesday (7 February).
The cause of death is not yet known.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.