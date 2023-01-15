Acoustic Eve: Masha showcases vocal prowess in cosy setting

Aunim Shams
15 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 05:55 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
There was a deluge of live performances at the year's close. However, the 'heavy' music wasn't wearing out fans, and concerts weren't monotonous either. But as a fan, one often craves for change. Perhaps an evening of tranquil acoustic music? 

Since the third Space Counter Culture Club moved, Dhanmondi has been in desperate need for a venue where young, aspiring artists can exhibit their talents.That thirst can finally be quenched with the arrival of Esscre's Dreamcatcher, a creative-tech startup.

Acoustic Eve, Esscre's first brainchild of the year, promised a lot, as the event donned two of the bigger names in the local music scene of Dhaka: Shuvro and headliner Masha Islam. 

Musically, the event delivered and the overall cosy and welcoming atmosphere pervaded the entire space.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
The moment you walked into the aesthetically vintage looking Dhanmondi flat of the old days, you felt a sense of homeliness. The rather small space used for the concert was nothing but a drawing room you'd find in empty flats. 

The room was adorned by nakshi kanthas. And to complete the cold winter evening experience, they served tea and 'nakshi pithas' alongside 'binni chaal er firni'. 

Esscre is a wordplay on 'essentially creative'. "We're just creating a place for happiness and colours. That's it," said Moontasir Shahriar Bijoy, Founder, Esscre. It's ironic because every wall of Esscre is plain white and the white represents the concept of a blank canvas; waiting for an artist to paint their talent on it.

Shuvro was the opening act of the evening. A blend of reverb with the gentle plucking of steel acoustic strings to compliment his deep voice was all it took to mesmerise the audience. 'Ami Tomar Moto Noi' struck the right chord with the crowd. Most people knew the song and vibed along to it in their own ways.

As a fan of music, I was particularly excited for Masha's set. For someone who has performed on some of the biggest stages in the country, I was curious about what had brought her to perform at such a comparatively miniscule event. 

"It's the love for art. I want to encourage them to build this community. When Esscre approached me and shared their vision, I wanted to help in any way I could," she said. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
And as always, Masha was absolutely brilliant! She covered Bangla, Hindi and English songs. But, more importantly, all of the songs resonated with the audience and the environment. Everyone sang along to Life in a Metro's 'In Dino'. 

Masha showcased her vocal prowess with her signature falsettos in almost every song. She performed a sombre version of Radiohead's Creep and the audience was awestruck.

Masha was humble enough to engage in conversations with the audience and even took requests from them by covering Warfaze's 'Tomake'. It was a unique rendition – especially without the piano segments and Oni Hasan's guitar solo. But when you've got the sweetest of voices, you can make anything sound blissful, and Masha did just that.

