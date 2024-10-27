Abul Hayat’s autobiography releases next week

Acclaimed actor, playwright, and director Abul Hayat, a recipient of the prestigious Ekushey Padak, is set to release his autobiography, 'Robi Poth', on 2 November. The book, published by 'Subarnarekha', will be unveiled at a launch event organised by the Actors' Association at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka.

Speaking to The Business Standard on 27 October, Hayat shared, "This autobiography has been a long-standing ambition and a part of my plans for years. Although I've written about various topics, Robi Poth took me 10 years to complete. I've tried to capture my life and personal journey, though time constraints left some stories untold."

Known for his prolific work across stage, television, film, and OTT platforms, the veteran actor continues to captivate audiences in multiple media.

'Robi Poth' offers a rare glimpse into Hayat's life and career, reflecting decades of experience and storytelling.

