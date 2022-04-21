A$AP Rocky released on $550K bond after arrest over 2021 shooting in LA

Splash

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

A$AP Rocky released on $550K bond after arrest over 2021 shooting in LA

Pop sensation Rihanna’s boyfriend Rakim Mayers, popularly known as rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 05:28 pm
A$AP Rocky. Photo: Getty Image via CNN
A$AP Rocky. Photo: Getty Image via CNN

Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested by police at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting in LA.

Pop sensation, with the newly-minted billionaire title, Rihanna's boyfriend was released after a few hours over a $550,000 bond, as per jail records, reports CNN.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Photo: Getty image via Insider
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Photo: Getty image via Insider

On 6 November, a shooting occurred in Los Angeles after a heated argument between two acquaintances.

According to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional men fled the area on foot."

"The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky," The police statement added.

Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky / LA / Rihanna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

5h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

6h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

7h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

8h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

2h | Videos
Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

2h | Videos
What’s going on in Bollywood?

What’s going on in Bollywood?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home