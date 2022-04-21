A$AP Rocky released on $550K bond after arrest over 2021 shooting in LA

Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested by police at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting in LA.

Pop sensation, with the newly-minted billionaire title, Rihanna's boyfriend was released after a few hours over a $550,000 bond, as per jail records, reports CNN.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Photo: Getty image via Insider

On 6 November, a shooting occurred in Los Angeles after a heated argument between two acquaintances.

According to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional men fled the area on foot."

"The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky," The police statement added.

Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.