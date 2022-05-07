A$AP Rocky proposes to Rihanna in new music video

07 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 11:19 am

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Photo: Collected
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Photo: Collected

A$AP Rocky has finally released his long-awaited new track 'D.M.B.' with a music video that features his real-life partner Rihanna.

The 'Umbrella' singer is seen flaunting her charm throughout the five-minute video, directed and produced by A$AP Rocky for AWGE, the creative agency founded by the musician. Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with Rocky.

At the end of the video, Rocky and Rihanna appear in a wedding scene where the rapper flashes dental grills that say, "Marry Me?". Rihanna, the bride dressed in a fabulous red gown, replies in kind by showing her grills that read "I Do". 

The 'Praise the Lord' singer took to his Instagram to announce the new single's release, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with Rihanna.

 

