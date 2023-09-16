Aamir Khan's son Junaid to make movie debut with YRF-Netflix film Maharaj

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 September, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 11:22 am

Aamir Khan's son Junaid to make movie debut with YRF-Netflix film Maharaj

Hindustan Times
16 September, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 11:22 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Junaid Khan is making his acting debut with a Yash Raj Film project. Junaid, who is the eldest son of superstar Aamir Khan, will be seen in 'Maharaj', which will release on Netflix.

'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was Hichki with Rani Mukerjee.

A source also told Pinkvilla about the film, "Maharaj marks the beginning of a deep collaboration between YRF and Netflix. The two companies previously worked together on 'The Romantics,' a widely acclaimed docu-series delving into the history of Hindi cinema in India through the lens of Yash Raj Films. With Maharaj, they are cementing their partnership for a long-term association."

Inspired by true events, Maharaj, is a David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role for the society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. 

YRF shared a post on Friday morning, teasing new projects. "Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon," they wrote with the post.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World