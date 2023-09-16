Aamir Khan's son Junaid to make movie debut with YRF-Netflix film Maharaj

Junaid Khan is making his acting debut with a Yash Raj Film project. Junaid, who is the eldest son of superstar Aamir Khan, will be seen in 'Maharaj', which will release on Netflix.

'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was Hichki with Rani Mukerjee.

A source also told Pinkvilla about the film, "Maharaj marks the beginning of a deep collaboration between YRF and Netflix. The two companies previously worked together on 'The Romantics,' a widely acclaimed docu-series delving into the history of Hindi cinema in India through the lens of Yash Raj Films. With Maharaj, they are cementing their partnership for a long-term association."

Inspired by true events, Maharaj, is a David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role for the society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses.

YRF shared a post on Friday morning, teasing new projects. "Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon," they wrote with the post.