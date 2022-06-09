Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' scene leaves filmmaker Sanjay Gupta curious

Splash

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' scene leaves filmmaker Sanjay Gupta curious

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta asked a question about a scene in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, and Aamir's fans soon offered him explanations

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 10:54 am
Screengrab from Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Screengrab from Laal Singh Chaddha trailer

The much-anticipated trailer of Aamir Khan starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha" released on May 29 and received many different reactions. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has directed films like Kaabil, Jazbaa, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, also reacted to the trailer and had one crucial question. 

Sanjay took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to share a still from the trailer, which showed Aamir eating a golgappa on a train. Aamir says in the scene, "Meri mummy kehti thi ki 'zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaawe, man nahi bharta' (My mummy used to say, 'life is just like a golgappa, your tummy might feel full, but your heart always craves more')." He then eats the golgappa.

Sanjay said about the scene that he is curious to watch the film to find out who was selling golgappas on a moving train. He wrote, "One reason I'm dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train."

Sanjay Gupta's tweet on Laal Singh Chaddha.

However, Aamir's fans soon offered him several explanations for the scene. Many shared pictures of golgappas stalls on the railway stations, while others pointed out that golgappa combo packs are available to order and IRCTC has also announced an e-catering facility for it. Some noted that Aamir's character could have also brought it with him.

Aamir stars in the title role in Laal Singh Chaddha-- the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in lead. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. The film is directed by Advait Chandan, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao, and presented by Viacom18 Studios. The comedy-drama is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 this year

