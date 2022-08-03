Aamir Khan says he did not retain ‘adult scenes from Forrest Gump' for Laal Singh Chaddha

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 04:54 pm

Related News

Aamir Khan says he did not retain ‘adult scenes from Forrest Gump' for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan talks about his new film, Laal Singh Chaddha, and explains how he has made changes according to the ‘sensibilities of the Indian audience’

Hindustan Times
03 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 04:54 pm
Laal Singh Chaddha. Photo: Collected
Laal Singh Chaddha. Photo: Collected

Aamir Khan has said that he did not retain certain parts from the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump" for his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha."

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Aamir has said in a new interview that the 'adult scenes' that were in the original, did not make their way to the Hindi remake. 

Directed by Advait Chauhan of Secret Superstar fame, "Laal Singh Chaddha" also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in important roles. The film is set for a theatrical release on August 11.

Asked about the changes made from the original to suit the Indian audience, Aamir told an Indian media, "Laal Singh Chaddha is majorly inspired by the original, Forrest Gump. However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had a few adult scenes, we did not take those in our film. We want that people watch our film with their entire families.

Aamir also told the daily that he wanted his beard a little longer for the role in Laal Singh Chaddha, but could only grow it up to six inch-long. He said that when everyone started appreciating son Junaid Khan's work in the audition clips, he thought Junaid should do it, and got his beard chopped off. It was only later decided that Aamir should take it up instead of a newcomer, which did not leave enough time for Aamir to grow a longer beard, he said.

As the film's release comes closer, many internet users have been championing a boycott against the film. Responding to the trends, Aamir told ANI on Monday, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country."

Aamir Khan / Laal Singh Chaddha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation