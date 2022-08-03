Aamir Khan says he did not retain ‘adult scenes from Forrest Gump' for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan has said that he did not retain certain parts from the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump" for his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha."

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Aamir has said in a new interview that the 'adult scenes' that were in the original, did not make their way to the Hindi remake.

Directed by Advait Chauhan of Secret Superstar fame, "Laal Singh Chaddha" also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in important roles. The film is set for a theatrical release on August 11.

Asked about the changes made from the original to suit the Indian audience, Aamir told an Indian media, "Laal Singh Chaddha is majorly inspired by the original, Forrest Gump. However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had a few adult scenes, we did not take those in our film. We want that people watch our film with their entire families.

Aamir also told the daily that he wanted his beard a little longer for the role in Laal Singh Chaddha, but could only grow it up to six inch-long. He said that when everyone started appreciating son Junaid Khan's work in the audition clips, he thought Junaid should do it, and got his beard chopped off. It was only later decided that Aamir should take it up instead of a newcomer, which did not leave enough time for Aamir to grow a longer beard, he said.

As the film's release comes closer, many internet users have been championing a boycott against the film. Responding to the trends, Aamir told ANI on Monday, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country."