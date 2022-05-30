Aamir Khan, Karina Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' takes a heartwarming ride

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was unveiled on Sunday at the IPL 2022 finale.

Taking to Twitter, the Laal Singh Chaddha team posted the video. The movie features actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in lead.

In the almost three-minute-long trailer, we get a glimpse at Aamir's Laal Singh Chadha, a simple, unassuming man who was raised on a farm by his doting mother (Mona Singh). We see how a young Laal had a disability that required him to have leg braces. And then, miraculously, he broke free as his friend yelled, "Bhaag Laal bhaag" (No prizes for Run, Forrest run flashbacks). Laal grows up to be a runner professionally and then joins the Indian Army.

Most of the audience are showering the trailer, as the remake is not a mere copy paste but beautifully blends with the context of Indian history.

We see glimpses of his camaraderie with Naga Chaitanya's character and them fighting shoulder-to-shoulder in a war. And we also see Kareena Kapoor's Vimmy, the love of Laal's life. He wants to marry her but she doesn't see them go anywhere. Interspersed with Aamir's attempt at a Punjabi accent, the film flips through a few decades of Indian history, just like the original did with American history.

And towards the end, we also see what it is like to Indianise an iconic film line. Forrest's, "Mama always said life is like a box of chocolates," becomes Laal's "Maa kehti thi zindagi golgappe ki tarah hoti hai."

On Saturday, Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram announced the trailer launch. Sharing a poster of the film, the caption was written, "Catch the #LaalSinghChaddha trailer live from the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the T20 Finals tomorrow!"

Two songs from the film, Main Ki Karaan and Kahani, were recently released. Main Ki Karaan is a recollection of Laal Singh Chaddha's first love. Sonu Nigam has lent the vocals while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kahani has vocals by Mohan Kannan.

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir's comedy-drama, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will release on 11 August this year. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, the Indian adaptation of the film has been done by Atul Kulkarni.