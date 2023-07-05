Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to reunite for a biopic

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani last worked together in the 2014 film 'PK'. The actor-director duo had earlier collaborated on the box office hit '3 Idiots' (2009). As per a new report, Aamir, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, could reunite with Rajkumar Hirani after almost 10 years.

As per the report, Rajkumar Hirani recently narrated a concept to Aamir Khan – a biopic – and the actor reportedly "instantly got excited". The two could begin work on the project after the filmmaker's upcoming movie Dunki's release.

"It's a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It's a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited," a source close to the development was quoted as saying in a recent Pinkvilla report.

