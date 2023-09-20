Aam Kathaler Chhuti: In pursuit of making the perfect children’s movie

Children's stories are like enchanted portals to a world of wonder and wisdom. They're like secret treasure chests, filled with gems of imagination that sparkle in young minds, transporting them to far-off lands and making them heroes of their own adventures.

These tales are the stepping stones to literacy, language development, and cognitive growth. They lay the foundation for a lifelong love of reading, instilling in children the power of words and the joy of storytelling.

The heartwarming film titled 'Aam Kathaler Chhuti' or 'Summer Holidays', is such a tale for kids who are deprived of the riches of nature and the magical touch that remains beyond the urban skyscrapers.

The movie was an idea masterminded by newly debuting filmmaker Mohammad Nuruzzaman. The idea for the story depicted in 'Aam Kathaler Chhuti' dawned on him because of his little daughter. He used to tell her stories during bedtime and she never got tired of listening to them.

"As I gathered more stories for her, I found myself walking down the memory lane to when I was a joyful child, always eager for more stories," Nuruzzaman said.

"That reminded me how much these stories weigh in on a child's life. How it helps little children open their minds to their already vast and imaginative world. So I, along with a little help along the way, ventured out to bring a compelling and expansive story in the form of a feature film," he further added.

'Summer Holiday' made its debut on the 29th of November 2023 at the Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival, an esteemed event in Jakarta, Indonesia, known for its dedication to advancing Asian cinema.

The movie was chosen as an official selection earlier in the year in the competitive program of the XVI Cheboksary International Film Festival in Russia, which took place from 26 May to 1 June . This festival received support from the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation. 'Summer Holiday' earned the prestigious 'Special Jury Award' during the event.

The movie was also screened during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Children's Film Festival Bangladesh 2023, organised by Children's Film Society Bangladesh. This festival was hosted by Alliance Française de Dhaka and is a prestigious event where shows and movies dedicated to the children of today receive global commendations.

"The reception we got for the movie was nothing less than astonishing, and a bit unexpected too. We didn't know that it would create this huge wave that it did, among the domestic audience, let alone from prestigious international organisations," he said.

"I am beyond grateful and spellbound by how this endearing effort from a small group of people captivated so many both inside and outside of the country," he added.

The story of the movie revolves around a kid named Shuvo. Shuvo is the depiction of pretty much all the children who grow up in the massive confines of a mechanised and urbanised Dhaka. But when he goes to visit his village home, he finds himself amidst a magnificent freedom that is seemingly boundless. The story tells an endearing tale of how this child makes friends and goes on adventures with other children he met in the village and is quickly enchanted by all of it.

As the title of the movie suggests, it is set in the summer when there are school breaks and children can take a step back and relax. But capturing the summer as envisioned by Nuruzzaman was anything but an easy task.

The movie took seven years to make and the team faced numerous challenges along the way. But none was perhaps more unpredictable than capturing that perfect sombering summer in a village.

"To tell you the truth, the sunny days we wanted kept evading us on multiple occasions during the shoot. The first year of the production went by just from the pursuit of that summer environment," explained the filmmaker.

This delay brought about further issues. The kids who Nuruzzaman originally cast in the film grew up quickly in just one year. Their looks and expressions underwent significant changes as a result of it. So much so that they had to recast the role and cast other kids in their stead. They also had their own things going on, which added to the production's delay.

"We didn't sway from the course we had in mind and made adjustments to the cast and ourselves, to capture what we visioned. I am really happy to see the movie come so far and achieve so much. We were so delighted that we dedicated the movie to the children of the city who don't get much from their childhood," he concluded.

There are very few shows and movies in Bangladesh, dedicated towards children. Many of the existing ones often originate from India. A movie like 'Aam Kathaler Chhuti' breathes a bit of fresh air and can work as an inspiration for more children's shows and movies to be made.