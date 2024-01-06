900 complaints filed to BBC over King Charles documentary

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

A documentary about King Charles III during his first year as king has prompted nearly 900 complaints to the BBC.

'Charles III: The Coronation Year' received 897 complaints from individuals who believed it displayed "bias in favour of the monarchy."

The 90-minute special came out on 26 December, produced by Oxford Films. The King was seen joking about having "sausage fingers" with his son Prince William during the Coronation rehearsals in the behind-the-scenes video.

BBC received a record 109,741 complaints for its extensive coverage of Prince Philip's passing in 2021.

The corporation defends 'Charles III: The Coronation Year' in a statement, emphasising that it maintained editorial control over the film and included republican viewpoints in its broader coverage of the Coronation.

"Charles III: The Coronation Year is a one-off observational documentary that covers a period of historical significance when the King took on new duties and prepared for the first Coronation in this country for 70 years. It has unique access and captures personal moments as the King adapts to his new role. Editorial control is retained by the BBC," the BBC said.