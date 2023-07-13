75th Emmy Awards nominees unveiled: 'Succession' dominates with 27 nominations

Splash

Hindustan Times
13 July, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 11:50 am

Related News

75th Emmy Awards nominees unveiled: 'Succession' dominates with 27 nominations

The 75th Emmy Awards nominations were announced, with "Succession" leading with 27 nominations followed by "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus," and "Ted Lasso"

Hindustan Times
13 July, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, television's most prestigious accolade, were unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Topping the list was the critically acclaimed series "Succession" with an impressive 27 nominations. Closely followed by "The Last of Us" with 24 nominations, "The White Lotus" with 23 nominations, and "Ted Lasso" with 21 nominations.

This year, the Television Academy acknowledged the darker side of storytelling, with several nominations for somber shows such as "Succession," "The Last of Us," "Yellowjackets," "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," and "Beef."

Among these, the intensely dark "Dahmer" garnered significant recognition in technical categories, alongside nods for outstanding performances by Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Richard Jenkins, who brought the chilling tale of the notorious serial killer to life on Netflix.

Mark your calendars for September 18, as that is when the Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place.

Emmy Awards / Emmy nominations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 12 pm, Fakirapool to Kakrail and the surrounding areas were jam-packed with BNP activists. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Infighting, enthusiasm and poor signal: Inside the highly anticipated AL-BNP rallies

3h | Panorama
Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

1d | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

1d | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

13h | TBS Today
The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

14h | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

18h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar