75th Emmy Awards nominees unveiled: 'Succession' dominates with 27 nominations

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, television's most prestigious accolade, were unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Topping the list was the critically acclaimed series "Succession" with an impressive 27 nominations. Closely followed by "The Last of Us" with 24 nominations, "The White Lotus" with 23 nominations, and "Ted Lasso" with 21 nominations.

This year, the Television Academy acknowledged the darker side of storytelling, with several nominations for somber shows such as "Succession," "The Last of Us," "Yellowjackets," "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," and "Beef."

Among these, the intensely dark "Dahmer" garnered significant recognition in technical categories, alongside nods for outstanding performances by Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Richard Jenkins, who brought the chilling tale of the notorious serial killer to life on Netflix.

Mark your calendars for September 18, as that is when the Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place.