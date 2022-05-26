50th episode of ‘Sharirik Shikkha’ airs today

Splash

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 11:11 am

Nishat Priom in Sharirik Shikkha. photo: Courtesy
Nishat Priom in Sharirik Shikkha. photo: Courtesy

The 50th episode of the drama 'Sharirik Shikkha' will air today, 26 May, at 9:30 PM on Maasranga Television.

The series stars Irfan Sajjad, Marzuk Russell, Nadia Mim, Irin Afrose, Nishat Priom, Mukit Zakaria, Affri Selina and others.

The sitcom is penned and directed by Khairul Papon, and revolves around a group of fitness-conscious gym members and their funny predicaments. 

