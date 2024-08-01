50 Cent addresses Diddy allegations and why he avoided the rapper

American rapper Rapper 50 Cent reveals why he never exactly hung out with Sean 'Diddy' Combs and mostly avoided him.

"I didn't ever party or hang out with him," the rapper told The Hollywood Reporter.

"He asked to take me shopping," 50 Cent recalled. "I thought that was the weirdest shit in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I'm just like, 'Naw, I'm not fucking with this weird energy or weird shit,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn't comfortable around him."

Despite collaborating on a few tracks in the 2000s, 50 Cent clarified that their interactions were strictly professional. "It was mostly work," he stated. "I wouldn't call it a friendship because there wouldn't be disappointment between us if we didn't speak to each other."

He further elaborated on his lack of personal connection with Diddy, stating, "Puff is a businessperson; when [people call him] a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of, who produced things that he took from them… He's been able to take advantage of the business and the creatives in it. I don't have any interest in doing that."

The longstanding feud between 50 Cent and Diddy has spanned decades, with its origins tracing back to 2006. During this time, 50 Cent released a diss track that insinuated Diddy had knowledge about the 1997 murder of rapper Biggie Smalls.

Diddy, who has been heckled with several sexual allegations, has vehemently denied all sexual assault allegations against him, despite multiple lawsuits and a Rolling Stone report in May that uncovered a pattern of violent behaviour dating back to his pre-fame days.

Former Bad Boy music label employees and sources corroborated claims of sexual assault and abuse in lawsuits filed by several women, including Cassie Ventura, Joi Dickerson-Neal, and Crystal McKinney. Notably, Cassie and Combs settled a lawsuit in November, just one day after she filed against him in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.