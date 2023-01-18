50 best movies on Netflix right now

Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Photo: Collected
Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Photo: Collected

The sheer volume of films on Netflix can make finding a genuinely great movie a difficult task. 

Here are a list of the 50 best TV shows on Netflix, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video and the best of everything on Hulu and Disney Plus, as reported by The New York Times.

'Glass Onion' (2022)

'White Noise' (2022)

'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

'Emily the Criminal' (2022)

'Addams Family Values' (1993)

'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

'Closer' (2004)

'Minority Report' (2002)

'Rocky' (1976)

'Shutter Island' (2010)

'Sing Street' (2016)

'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

'Grease' (1978)

'The Sting' (1973)

'Road to Perdition' (2002)

'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

'The Conjuring' (2013)

'Disobedience' (2018)

'My Girl' (1991)

'Residue' (2020)

'Up in the Air' (2009)

'Descendant' (2022)

'Colette' (2018)

'Labyrinth' (1986)

'Christine' (2016)

'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

'Richard Pryor: Live in Concert' (1979)

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

'Zathura: A Space Adventure' (2005)

'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

'Men in Black' (1997)

'Philomena' (2013)

'Straight Up' (2020)

'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

'Procession' (2021)

'Passing' (2021)

'Mudbound' (2017)

'Middle of Nowhere' (2012)

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (2020)

'His House' (2020)

'Dick Johnson Is Dead' (2020)

'The Old Guard' (2020)

'Da 5 Bloods' (2020)

'13TH' (2016)

'Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution' (2020)

'American Factory' (2019)

'The Irishman' (2019)

'Roma' (2018)

'Private Life' (2018)

'Atlantics' (2019)

