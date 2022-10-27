4th Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata from 29 October

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 09:17 am

Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The fourth edition of the Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata is all set to begin on 29 October, a senior diplomat of the neighbouring country told PTI on Wednesday (27 October).

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias said that 37 films and documentaries will be screened at the five-day event which will conclude on 2 November.

"This will be the fourth year of us organising the Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata. We have received excellent feedback in the previous editions. Around 37 films will be screened this year. The festival will start on October 29 and end on November 2," Elias told Indian Media.

