3 film societies boycott federation's 50th anniversary due to Bashundhara’s sponsorship

Splash

UNB
20 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 11:35 am

Related News

3 film societies boycott federation's 50th anniversary due to Bashundhara’s sponsorship

UNB
20 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three leading film societies chose to abstain from the Federation of Film Societies of Bangladesh (FFSB)'s golden jubilee celebration event which was held on Sunday at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Zahir Raihan Film Society and Jahangirnagar Cine Society, two film societies affiliated with Jahangirnagar University, as well as Jagannath University Cinema Society, a member of the FFSB, boycotted the ceremony once it emerged that the Bashundhara Group was one of the sponsors of the event.

In a joint statement signed by its president Nafis Mahmud and general secretary Bhabna Mukherjee, the Jahangirnagar Cine Society announced its decision to abstain from the ceremony, stating that the celebration event lost its moral position due to taking sponsorship from such an entity.

They expressed their disappointment and sadness at learning that Bashundhara Group was the sponsor, as the allegation of the rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia against Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir is listed as one of the most talked-about topics in recent times.

In a joint statement, Moutusi Zubaida Rahman and Rifat Khan Anik, the president and general secretary of the Zahir Raihan Film Society, made clear their intention to boycott the FFSB's event, expressing similar disappointment. In fact, the society named after Bangladesh's pioneering filmmaker was the first to boycott on these grounds.

The Jagannath University Film Society stated in its boycott statement that the FFSB could not maintain its moral stance "while accepting funding from the Bashundhara group and Anvir"; however, it also stated that it would participate in FFSB events in the future if it could regain its moral stance.

Despite these three associations' boycotting, FFSB held its celebration event at BSA's National Theatre Hall on Sunday, which was joined by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud as the chief guest.

Regarding the decision of the three film societies over the sponsorship, FFSB general secretary Belayat Hossain Mamun said that FFSB approached many for sponsorship as it needed funds to organise such a big event and Bashundhara Group stepped forward with sponsorship. The members of FFSB have the right to take their decisions and FFSB welcomes their stances, he said.

In the event, the 'Best Film Council of Six Decades Award' was given to the selected film councils out of hundreds of film councils for their special contribution to the excellence of the country's film culture, including the Zahir Raihan Film Society.

On April 26, 2021, police recovered the hanging body of Munia from a flat in the capital's Gulshan area. Munia's elder sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case against Anvir that night accusing him of incitement to suicide, stating that Munia was in a relationship with Anvir who regularly visited her at the Gulshan apartment.

The police, however, in September 2021 said that it has not found any evidence against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and eight other accused in college student Mosarat Jahan Munia rape and murder case.

Later however a rape and murder case was filed against Anvir at the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, which appointed the PBI to investigate. However, PBI has been unable to submit the investigation report as yet.

Federation of Film Societies of Bangladesh / Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

1h | Brands
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Want to retain talent? Why not offer stock options

2h | Panorama
Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

1h | TBS Entertainment
Curiosity about Arav's identity

Curiosity about Arav's identity

1h | TBS Stories
How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max