2nd edition of BD film fest in Agartala from 23 Feb

The second season of the Bangladesh Film festival in Agartala is all set to commence on 23 February to commemorate the Golden Jubilee celebration of the 1971 liberation war, Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad said on Friday.

The festival will be held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Tripura's Agartala.

The festival, which was supposed to be held in October last year, was delayed due to the communal clash that occurred in Bangladesh during Durga Puja (festival of the people with Hindu religious faith), and subsequent clashes in Tripura.

"The best-produced films on liberation war will be screened at the festival to commemorate the glorious history and to remember the role of the Indian government, especially the people of Tripura during the 1971 liberation war," Times of India reported quoting Arif Mohammad.

"Tripura's population was 15 lakh during the liberation war, yet it gave shelter to 16 lakh Bangladeshi citizens. Not only the Indian army, doctors, professionals and media, each and every family of Tripura this way or another contributed to the struggle launched by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to liberate the Eastern part from the clutches of Pakistan, he added."

"The cultural festival aims to strengthen the socio-economic bonds between the two neighbouring countries."

Arif Mohammad noted that the similarities of language, culture and eating habits have aided in strengthening the relationship between Tripura and Bangladesh.

After a meeting with Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad, Tripura cultural affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that they have decided to take adequate measures to increase communication in different sectors, including sports and culture to benefit the people of both countries.

