The 23 films competing at the Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival. Photo: Collected
Venice Film Festival. Photo: Collected

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from 31 August to 10 September.

These are the 23 films in the running for the top prize Golden Lion, to be chosen by a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.

- Opening film: "White Noise" by Noah Baumbach (US) with Adam Driver, Greta
Gerwig, Don Cheadle.

- "The Whale" by Darren Aronofsky (US) with Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink,
Samantha Morton

- "Blonde" by Andrew Dominik (US) with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby
Cannavale

- "Tar" by Todd Field (US) with Cate Blanchett

- "Bardo" by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Mexico)

- "Bones and All" by Luca Guadagnino (US) with Taylor Russell, Timothee
Chalamet, Mark Rylance

- "The Son" by Florian Zeller (Britain) with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern,
Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins

- "The Eternal Daughter" by Joanna Hogg (US/Britain) with Tilda Swinton

- "Beyond the Wall" by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran) with Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana
Habibi, Amir Aghaee

- "The Banshees of Inisherin" by Martin McDonagh (Ireland/Britain/US) with
Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

- "No Bears" by Jafar Panahi (Iran) with Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid
Mobaseri

- "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" by Laura Poitras (US)

- "L'Immensita" by Emanuele Crialese (Italy) with Penelope Cruz

- "Saint Omer" by Alice Diop (France) with Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda

- "Love Life" by Koji Fukada (Japan/France) with Fumino Kimura, Kento
Nagayama

- "Athena" by Romain Gavras (France) with Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane

- "Argentina, 1985" by Santiago Mitre (Argentina) with Ricardo Darin, Peter
Lanzani

- "Chiara" by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy/Belgium) with Margherita Mazzucco,
Andrea Carpenzano

- "Monica" by Andrea Pallaoro (US/Italy) with Trace Lysette, Patricia
Clarkson, Adriana Barraza

- "A Couple" de Frederick Wiseman (France/US) with Nathalie Boutefeu

- "Les Miens" by Roschdy Zem (France) with Sami Bouajila, Roschdy Zem,
Maiwenn

- "Other People's Children" by Rebecca Zlotowski (France) with Virginie
Efira, Roschdy Zem

- "The Lord of the Ants" by Gianni Amelio (Italy) with Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio
Germano

Julianne Moore / Venice Film Festival

