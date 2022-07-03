2022 K-POP Bangladesh Global Audition concluded successfully

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has successfully conducted '2022 K-POP Bangladesh Global Audition' and announced the winners of the K-pop contests held in Dhaka on Saturday (2 June).

The event was organized by the Embassy in collaboration with Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), reads a press release 

Many talented Bangladeshi people, especially youngsters, interested in Korean culture and K-pop participated in the event.

A total of 86 videos of K-pop performances were submitted this year. 12 teams were selected for the stage performance on 2nd July 2022 at the auditorium of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

Five best teams were awarded at the performance stage.

Mavericks bagged the 1st prize winner. SAVAGE GIRLS & RaRaLAVA both are 2nd Runner-ups, while Rumaisa Islam and Knight Sisters become 3rd.

The 2022 K-POP World Festival is slated to be held in September in Changwon, Korea, pending the COVID-19 situation development.

The national winners of Bangladesh are to be recommended to the 2022 K-pop World Festival organizer for its final selection for invitation to the Festival. Individuals or groups selected by the organizer, will be invited to the global competition in Changwon, Korea.

Professor Tanweer Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh was present as the special guest of the event, and Mr. Syed Ashik Rahman, CEO of RTV, as the judge.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has been regularly holding various cultural events, such as Korean film festivals, Taekwondo competitions, and K-POP contests, to deepen the mutual understanding between Korean and Bangladeshi people through culture and strengthen bilateral ties.

As Bangladesh and Korea are celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties next year, the Embassy will host more dynamic cultural events to commemorate deepened bilateral friendship. The Embassy encourages all the young talents of Bangladesh to take part in the next year's K-pop contest.

