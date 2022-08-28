20-year-old Miss England finalist becomes first contestant to go makeup free in pageant's history

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

20-year-old Miss England finalist becomes first contestant to go makeup free in pageant's history

Melisa Raouf, 20, became the first contestant in the history of Miss England to reach finals without wearing makeup

Hindustan Times
28 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Urging people to love and embrace their flaws and blemishes, Melisa Raouf, 20, became the first contestant in the history of Miss England to reach finals without wearing makeup. Raouf, a politics student, who plans to forego makeup in the final round too told Independent she wished to promote inner beauty and challenge the beauty ideals perpetuated on social media. She will compete with 40 other women in Miss England pageant to be held in October. 

"It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so," Raouf told Independent.

"If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that's what makes every individual unique," she added.

A makeup free round was introduced in the year 2019 to encourage participants to show who they really are without the need to hide behind make-up and filters on social media, said the organisers. Raouf also won the Bare Face Top Model award.

Explaining the reason behind going makeup free, the 20-year-old contestant said that she never felt that she met beauty standards and has recently accepted that she was beautiful in her own skin.

"I still feel confident in myself, with makeup I'm all concealed. This is who I am, I'm not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa truly is," she said in the interview.

With her move of going makeup free Raouf wants to remove all the beauty standards and make all the girls feel good.

"With mental health being such a big topic, I want to make all girls feel good. I just want to remove all the beauty standards. I feel like all girls are beautiful in their own way. I feel like I've done it for all girls," she said.

Melisa Raouf / Miss England

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

11h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

9h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

15h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

1h | Videos
Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

2h | Videos
Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

4h | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay