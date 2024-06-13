20 films, 6 short films get government grant for 2023-2024

The government grant for the 2023-2024 fiscal year has been announced today (13 June) by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This year, 20 full-fledged films have been granted a total fund of Tk14 crore. Additionally, six short films have been approved for a grant of Tk1 crore and Tk20 lakhs.

Among the 20 full-length feature films, 16 will receive Tk75 lakhs each, while the remaining 4 films are set to receive Tk 50 lakhs each. Of these four projects, two are children's films and the other two are from the documentary section, as per local media reports.

During the fiscal year 2023-24, two films received funding in the Liberation War category. "Pakistane Bondi Jibon," directed and produced by Sajedul Islam, and "Chhowa," directed and produced by Rakibul Hasan, will both receive funding of Tk75 lakhs each.

The film directors and producers who received funding include N Rashed Chowdhury, Piplu R Khan, director Nargis Akhter, and producer-director Niamul Mukta, along with actor-director-producer Manoj Pramanik.

Two films have received funding from the Children's Welfare Department. "Odvut," produced by Raied Morshed and directed by Touquir Islam, and "Cholonbiler Manik," produced and directed by Niamul Mukta, will each receive a grant of Tk50 lakhs.

To encourage emerging talents, maintain creativity in the film industry, and uphold Bangladesh's dignified culture, the government provides funding annually.

Continuing this trend, a list of funded films for this year includes 20 feature films and 6 short films, as disclosed in a statement signed by Saiful Islam, the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.