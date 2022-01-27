2 Bangladeshi photographers lauded at UK travel photography contest

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 05:01 pm

Pinu Rahman and Mithail Afrige Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy
Pinu Rahman and Mithail Afrige Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

Two Bangladeshi photographers - Pinu Rahman and Mithail Afrige Chowdhury – were lauded for their photographs at the UK's Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) 2021.

Pinu Rahman's magnificent aerial photos captured from Noakhali's Bhasan Char, Paharpur's Somapura Mahavihara and Naogaon's Badalgachhi won the runner up title and was highly commended under the Green Planet and Icons of Travel categories.

On the other hand, Engineer Mithail Afrige Chowdhury's dramatic candid photo captured from the Airport railway station in Dhaka won the Runner Up title in Smartshot (itravelled) category.

Both of the photographers have previously won many national and international photography awards.

Around 20,000 images were submitted by photographers from 151 countries for the competition this year.

Fortunato Gatto, an Italian Photographer based in Scotland, became the TPOTY's Overall Winner for a series of detailed abstract images of his adopted home country, showing patterns in the sand in the Hebrides.

Each year the Overall Winner is presented with the 'Travel Photographer of The Year' award, with additional winners selected from each of the year's categories.

TPOTY, the leading travel photography award, has been organising this event since 2003 to promote talented professional and amateur photographers around the Globe.

All the winning images can be viewed here:  tpoty.com\

