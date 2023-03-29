10 Netflix Originals Coming in April 2023

A new month means another host of exciting releases from Netflix. With March already slated to have fresh releases of series, films, and documentaries. It's no surprise that there are more contents than you could possibly consume. And the story is more or less the same for April as well. Here we have curated a list of the 10 best Netflix originals series and movies coming in April.

War Sailor – Mini Series – 5 April

War Sailor is a Norwegian survival movie set in the second world war. Alfred Garnes is a happy-to-go sailor who works on a merchant ship with his friend Wally. Amidst one of their stops, the second world war breaks out. Now it's in Alfred and Wally's hands to save their ship from the approaching German soldiers.

The movie is directed by Gunnar Vikene and produced by Maria Ekerhovd. It stars Kristoffer Joner and Pål Sverre Hagen in lead roles.

Hunger – Movie – 6 April

Hunger follows the story of Aoy, a chef who runs her parent's stir-fried noodles restaurant. On one fine day, Aoy gets an invitation from a top chef to join his famous team. The story follows A Boy's struggle and eventual success in the world of the luxury fine dining experience.

Hunger is directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri and produced by Kongdej Jaturanrasamee and Soros Sukhum. The movie stars Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in the role of Aoy.

Queenmaker – Series – 14 April

Korean drama has been in high demand on Netflix since the success of Squid Game. With high international demand, there have been several Korean lineups confirmed for 2023.

The first release of 2023 starts with Queenmaker. It's the story of two women, a skilled career woman named Hwand Do-hee and a labor rights lawyer Oh Seung Sook. Two seemingly unconnected are fated to join forces as Hwang Do-hee is hell-bent on making Oh Seung Sook the mayor of Seoul.

The series is written by Moon Ji-young and directed by Oh Jin-Seok. The first season will have 12 episodes.

Beef – Comedy Drama – 6 April

Imagine being part of a road rage incident. What comes to your mind? Anger? helplessness? or frustration?

The story of Beef follows two random people involved in a road rage incident. What follows and the spiraling fallout between the two people makes up the basic premise of the comedy-drama.

The series stars Steven Yeun as Danny Cho and Ali Wong as Amy Lau. The series has been created for Netflix by Lee Sung Jin.

Transatlantic – Period Drama – 7 April

Transatlantic follows the story of the 1940 refugee crisis in Marseille, France. It's the true story based on Varian Fry, a journalist working to rehabilitate artists and journalists fleeing the Nazi occupation.

Fry allies with Mary Jayne Gold, an American socialite, and heiress. Together they find a secret French villa as a temporary hideout place for the refugees. The two played a pivotal role in saving many European social activists and artists of that time.

The movie draws inspiration from The Flight Portfolio written by Julie Orringer. The novel has been adapted for screenplay by Anna Winger.

Florida Man – Series – 13 April

The term Florida Man has more often than not been associated with bizarre people doing bizarre things. And to some extent, this new limited series from Netflix is also the same.

It follows the story of an ex-cop who returns to his home in Florida. He comes across a gig to locate the runaway girlfriend of the local mob boss. What follows is a tussle of right and wrong and discovering things he shouldn't have.

Florida Man stars Edgar Ramirez and Anthony LaPaglia in lead roles. The series has been developed by Donald Todd.

Seven Kings Must Die – Series – 14 April

Seven Kings Must Die is the sequel to the hugely popular The Last Kingdom TV series. It picks up right where the prequel lifts off.

After the death of King Edward, there is an increasing tendency from the lords to revolt and put a claim to the throne. Now it is up to Uthred and his companions to march once more and form a. United England.

The series will be the conclusion of the Last Kingdom franchise. Alexander Dreymon will reprise the role of Uthred Bebbanburg. The series will be directed by Edward Bazalgette.

Rough Diamonds – Series – 21 April

The Wagners are one of the most influential families working in the Antwerp diamond industry. The business is completely overseen by the youngest prodigal son of the family. But his antics push the family business to the brink of bankruptcy and he commits suicide.

All of a sudden, Noah, his elder brother, shows up. Noah and his unorthodox method of solving the crisis and getting the Wagner reputation back are what make up the basic premise of the series.

The series has been produced by Yuval Yefet and Rotem Shamir for Belgium VRT. Netflix will be the global distributor of the series.

A Tourist's Guide to Love – Movie – 27 April

Amanda is a travel industry professional who recently went through a bad breakup. To distract herself, she embarks on a covert journey to Vietnam to understand their tourism industry better.

In Vietnam, she meets her charismatic tour guide Sinh. One thing leads to another and both of them hijack a tour bus to experience love and life unlike any other.

A Tourist's Guide to Love stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly in lead roles. The movie is written by Eirene Donohue and directed by Steven K. Tsuchida.

The Nurse – Series – 27 April

The Nurse follows the story of a maniac nurse who kills her patients. It's based on a true story where four patients were killed by a nurse on night duty in Denmark. The story follows the book of the same name written by Kristian Corfixen.

The Nurse will star Josephine Park and Fanny Louise Bernth in lead roles. The series was developed by Dorte W Høgh and directed by Kasper Barfoed.