US doctor who studied 5K cases says life exists after death 'without a doubt'

Science

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 04:43 pm

US doctor who studied 5K cases says life exists after death 'without a doubt'

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 04:43 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

A Kentucky-based US radiation oncologist who claims to have studied more than 5,000 near-death experiences believes that life exists after death, "without a doubt."

Back in1998, Dr Jeffrey Long founded the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation while completing his medical residency. The website describes near-death experiences (NDEs) as "a lucid experience associated with perceived consciousness apart from the body occurring at the time of actual or threatened imminent death."

Further, in an essay for Insider, he defined NDEs as "someone who is either comatose or clinically dead, without a heartbeat, having a lucid experience where they see, hear, feel emotions, and interact with other beings." Jeffrey reportedly hears stories from those who have reported NDEs, and analyses them scientifically.

"In the face of overwhelming evidence, I've come to believe there's certainly an afterlife," Jeffrey said. He said that every NDE is different, however, there are many consistent patterns. The doctor also added that about 45% of patients report that they had an out-of-body experience.

Jeffrey said that people claim "their consciousness separates from their physical body, usually hovering above," which lets them hear and see what is happening around them.
"After the out-of-body experience, people say they're transported into another realm. Many pass through a tunnel and experience a bright light. Then, they're greeted by deceased loved ones, including pets, who are in the prime of their lives. Most people report an overwhelming sense of love and peace. They feel like this other realm is their real home," Jeffrey said.

Citing an example, he said, "One woman lost consciousness while riding her horse on a trail. Her body stayed on the trail while her consciousness traveled with her horse as he galloped back to the barn. Later, she was able to describe exactly what happened at the barn because she had seen it despite her body not being there. Others who hadn't spoken to her confirmed her account."

Jeffrey, however, admitted that he never found any "scientific explanation for these experiences." "I've read brain research and considered every possible explanation for NDEs. The bottom line is that none of them hold water," he said.

