Tests of HIV vaccine using mRNA technology have begun

Science

BSS/AFP
29 January, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:44 am

Related News

Tests of HIV vaccine using mRNA technology have begun

The goal of the vaccine now being tested is to stimulate production of a kind of antibody called "broadly neutralizing antibodies," or bnAbs, which can act against the many variants of HIV that are circulating today

BSS/AFP
29 January, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:44 am
Tests of HIV vaccine using mRNA technology have begun

Testing in humans of an HIV vaccine that uses messenger RNA technology has begun, the biotech firm Moderna and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative said Thursday.

This Phase 1 trial is being carried out in the United States among 56 healthy adults who are HIV negative.

Despite four decades of research, doctors have yet to develop a vaccine to protect people from the virus that causes AIDS, which kills hundreds of thousands of people around the world each year.

But hopes have been stirred with the success of mRNA technology, which allowed for the development of Covid-19 vaccines in record time, including one from Moderna.

The goal of the vaccine now being tested is to stimulate production of a kind of antibody called "broadly neutralizing antibodies," or bnAbs, which can act against the many variants of HIV that are circulating today.

The vaccine is supposed to teach B lymphocytes, which are part of the immune system, to generate these antibodies.

In this trial, participants are injected with an immunogen -- a substance that can trigger an immune response -- and then a booster immunogen later.

These substances will be delivered with mRNA technology.

"The induction of bnAbs is widely considered to be a goal of HIV vaccination, and this is the first step in that process," Moderna and the IAVI, a research organization, said in a statement.

"Further immunogens will be needed to guide the immune system on this path, but this prime-boost combination could be the first key element of an eventual HIV immunization regimen," said David Diemert, a lead investigator at one of the four sites where the trial is being carried out, George Washington University in the US capital.

The immunogens used in this trial were developed by IAVI and the Scripps Research Institute, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Moderna.

A first trial last year tested the first immunogen but without employing mRNA technology. It showed that the desired immune response was triggered in dozens of people taking part in the research.

The next step was to bring in Moderna with its new mRNA technique.

"Given the speed with which mRNA vaccines can be produced, this platform offers a more nimble and responsive approach to vaccine design and testing," the Moderna-IAVI statement said.

"The search for an HIV vaccine has been long and challenging, and having new tools in terms of immunogens and platforms could be the key to making rapid progress toward an urgently needed, effective HIV vaccine," said Mark Feinberg, the CEO of IAVI.
 

Top News / World+Biz

HIV / mRNA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

22h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building