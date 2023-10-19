Scientists use AI to read 2000 year old carbonised scrolls 

A Herculaneum scroll being scanned to reveal its secrets. Photo: University of Kentucky

Using AI and computer topography scientists have virtually unwrap and read the Herculaneum scrolls for the first time since their discovery in the 1700's.

The scrolls were preserved in the town of Herculaneum after it was covered by ash during the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius, reports the CNN.

Advancement in technology have allowed researchers to decode the first word of one of the scrolls.

The team who launched the "Vesuvius Challenge" - a competition created to promote discoveries about the scrolls - announced the achievement.

The Greek word for purple, "porphyras," was found by Luke Farritor, a computer science student at the University of Nebraska. He participated in the contest, which calls for "virtual unwrapping" to be used on two rolled-up scrolls that have been released.

According to the Herculaneum Society, the scrolls and the city of Herculaneum were discovered in the early 1700s by a worker drilling for the well.

he location had been covered in volcanic mud following the Vesuvius eruption, and had lain preserved and undiscovered for more than a millenia and a half.

These carbonised scrolls - numbering around 1,100 - were discovered in what is believed to be Julius Caesar's father-in-law's house, according to the University of Kentucky, and is considered the only known large library from classical antiquity.

In an attempt to study them in the 19th century, hundreds of these scrolls were pulled apart by machines, leaving the brittle papyri in pieces. These made studying the scrolls difficult to read and translate due to their fragmentary nature.

Scientists hope that a whole scroll may be decoded by the end of 2024