SAU teacher develops fish vaccine, first of its kind in Bangladesh

Science

UNB
13 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:40 pm

Related News

SAU teacher develops fish vaccine, first of its kind in Bangladesh

The vaccine will help boost fish production as it will reduce their mortality rate, assistant professor of Department of Marine Fisheries Science Faculty Dr Abdullah Al Mamun said

UNB
13 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

An assistant professor of Sylhet Agriculture University (SAU) has developed an oral vaccine for fish, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, which can protect different species of fish from bacterial diseases and boost their production.

The vaccine will help boost fish production as it will reduce their mortality rate, assistant professor of Department of Marine Fisheries Science Faculty Dr Abdullah Al Mamun told UNB.

Dr Abdullah started his research work on developing fish vaccine in 2016.

A huge number of fish die every year being infected by a bacteria named Aeromonas hydrophila that causes sores in fish, he said.

The vaccine developed by Dr Abdullah has been named as 'Biofilm'. The vaccine will be applied to the fish after mixing it with their feed.

"During the research, a number of Pangas fish were given the vaccine at SAU research centre and we achieved 84 per cent success and now we are thinking of applying the vaccine at the field level," he added.

The vaccine will be applied in different ponds in Sylhet from March and some ponds have been selected for this purpose, he said. "If we see success at  the field level initiative will be taken for its commercial production."

"We don't have the capacity of producing huge vaccine but we can produce 100 milliliters of vaccine every month," he added.

A proposal has been sent to the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences for assisting the research work, he said.

District fisheries official Abul Kalam Azad, said "Fish usually get infected with bacterial diseases and many fish die every year. In many countries fish vaccine is used for protecting fish from diseases. In Bangladesh, we usually use lime and salt."

According to Fisheries Faculty of SAU, 28 types of vaccine are used for fish in different countries including Japan, US, Canada, Norway, Finland, Chili and it is the first time in Bangladesh that an initiative has been taken to invent vaccine for fish. 

Vice Chancellor of the university Matier Rahman Hawladar, said around  40 lakh tonnes of fish are produced in Bangladesh and it holds the 5th position in fish production in the world.

"The university authorities have also allocated Tk 25 lakh for the research purpose and some modern equipment related to the research have been procured with the money," he said.

The vaccine will help boost fish production and meet the growing demand for protein, he hoped.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fish Vaccine / Bio Film / SAU / Sylhet Agriculture University (SAU) / fish

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally