Ready to go to space? Virgin Atlantic has 2 free seats and they are up for grabs

Science

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 03:08 pm

Related News

Ready to go to space? Virgin Atlantic has 2 free seats and they are up for grabs

After Jeff Bezos made his short trip to space on his Blue Origin space flight, hot on his heels is Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic. And the flight has two seats empty – for you and a friend

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 03:08 pm
Ready to go to space? Virgin Atlantic has 2 free seats and they are up for grabs

As the race to privatise space travel speeds up, you and your friend can too become a part of this important chapter in our history.

After Jeff Bezos made his short trip to space on his Blue Origin space flight, hot on his heels is Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic. And the flight has two seats empty – for you and a friend.

To get a chance to win a trip to space and live out your astronaut dreams on one of the first Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflights, simply log into https://www.omaze.com/products/virgin-galactic-2021 and follow the instructions there.

You can make contributions from $5-$150 depending on how many entries you want. The contributions will be donated to the Charities Aid Foundation America. However, no contribution is necessary to take part in this sweepstake.

Apart from the space trip, you will also be accompanying Richard Branson in the journey.

The experience is described as "You and your guest will board a Virgin Galactic spaceship where you'll take off smoothly, just like an airplane, and watch as the colours outside your window change from blue to indigo to midnight black...

"Hovering above Earth, nothing can prepare you for the breathtaking views of our bright planet and surrounding galaxy. Or hearing "you are now free to float about the cabin.

"Cameras throughout the cabin will record every moment in HD. With 17 circular windows for viewing, every seat is a window seat. And there's even a mirror to watch yourself floating through space."

The trip includes flight and accommodation in New Mexico, from where the space flight will take off.

Top News

space / Space Mission / space travel / Virgin Atlantic / Blue Origin space flight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

4d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

4d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

4d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr

6
Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
Bangladesh

Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes