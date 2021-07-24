Ready to go to space? Virgin Atlantic has 2 free seats and they are up for grabs

As the race to privatise space travel speeds up, you and your friend can too become a part of this important chapter in our history.

After Jeff Bezos made his short trip to space on his Blue Origin space flight, hot on his heels is Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic. And the flight has two seats empty – for you and a friend.

To get a chance to win a trip to space and live out your astronaut dreams on one of the first Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflights, simply log into https://www.omaze.com/products/virgin-galactic-2021 and follow the instructions there.

You can make contributions from $5-$150 depending on how many entries you want. The contributions will be donated to the Charities Aid Foundation America. However, no contribution is necessary to take part in this sweepstake.

Apart from the space trip, you will also be accompanying Richard Branson in the journey.

The experience is described as "You and your guest will board a Virgin Galactic spaceship where you'll take off smoothly, just like an airplane, and watch as the colours outside your window change from blue to indigo to midnight black...

"Hovering above Earth, nothing can prepare you for the breathtaking views of our bright planet and surrounding galaxy. Or hearing "you are now free to float about the cabin.

"Cameras throughout the cabin will record every moment in HD. With 17 circular windows for viewing, every seat is a window seat. And there's even a mirror to watch yourself floating through space."

The trip includes flight and accommodation in New Mexico, from where the space flight will take off.