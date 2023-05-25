Paralysed man learns to walk again with the help of brain implants

"The important thing for us is not just to have a scientific trial, but eventually to give more access to more people with spinal cord injuries who are used to hearing from doctors that they have to get used to the fact that they will never move again."

Harvey Sihota, chief executive of the UK charity Spinal Research, said that although there was a long way to go before the technology would be generally available, he described the development as "very encouraging", says BBC.

"While there is still much to improve with these technologies this is another exciting step on the roadmap for neurotechnology and its role in restoring function and independence to our spinal cord injury community".

In 2021, the operation to restore Gert-Jan's movement was carried out by Prof Bloch who cut two circular holes on each side of his skull, 5cm in diameter, above the regions of the brain involved in controlling movement. She then inserted two disc-shaped implants which wirelessly transmit brain signals - Gert-Jan's intentions - to two sensors attached to a helmet on his head.