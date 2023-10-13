Panchabrihi rice cultivation: A breakthrough by a Bangladeshi scientist

Eminent Bangladeshi scientist Dr Abed Chowdhury has made a groundbreaking discovery, enabling the cultivation of four additional types of rice tailored for different seasons on a single rice tree, all without the need to completely remove the tree following the harvest.

He named his innovation "Panchabrihi".

Dr Abed informed journalists about the discovery at a seminar organized by the London-Bangla Press Club on Thursday evening.

This is a landmark discovery in alleviating the food crisis of the growing population of the country affected by natural disasters, flood-prone and drought-prone every year.

According to Dr Chowdhury, Bangladesh can potentially guarantee food security for its entire population for the next 50 years by disseminating this rice cultivation technique among farmers across the country.

The scientist said that after conducting extensive research in a region of Sylhet alongside farmers for an extended period, he has discovered five varieties of rice plants by utilizing a non-chemical scientific approach, mixing nearly three thousand species of rice making it unnecessary to plant five different types of rice plants for cultivation.

This discovery will not only save farmers' time, but also their money, he said.

Asked whether his new rice production method will be used in a commercial way or distributed free of cost to everyone, Dr Chowdhury said: "After much thought on the matter, I have decided that I will not use my invention for commercial purposes, I will make it available to the poor farmers of my country."

He stated, "The laboratory of my discovery lies in a picturesque village in Sylhet where I spent my formative years. My research partners there were the humble and hardworking farmers, immersed in the fragrance of Bengal's water and mud."

They wholeheartedly supported me throughout extensive field research. Religion and science coexist harmoniously in their hearts, he added.

Chowdhury pledged to bestow the world with exceptional agricultural innovation.

He also hoped his discovery would enhance the quality of lives of Bangladeshi citizens.

My intention was never to exploit my invention for commercial gain. Instead, he aimed to harness his discovery to enhance the quality of life for our fellow countrymen, he said. ''May it fortify food security for the people of my homeland,'' he said.

It's worth noting that 'Panchabrihi' cultivation allows for the production of one variety of boro, two of aman, and two of aush from a single rice tree.

Gene scientist Dr Abed Chowdhury is currently one of the leading researchers of modern biology.

The gene scientist is currently one of the leading researchers of modern biology.

Dr Chowdhury's inventions also include colourful corn which, according to the veteran scientist, may work like cancer-resistant drugs.

He taught and conducted research at esteemed institutions, including the US National Institutes of Health, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and France's Ecole Normale Supérieure.

London Bangla Press Club President Emdadul Haque Chowdhury presided over the seminar while General Secretary Taisir Mahmud presided over the seminar.