NASA's Webb Telescope captures clearest view of Neptune's rings after 33 years

Science

Hindustan Times
22 September, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 06:55 pm

Related News

NASA's Webb Telescope captures clearest view of Neptune's rings after 33 years

The image taken by Webb Telescope is exemplary as it shows the clearest view of Neptune’s rings after over three decades. In 1989, Nasa’s Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to capture the image of Neptune

Hindustan Times
22 September, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 06:55 pm
Photo: NASA
Photo: NASA

In yet another demonstration of its impressive capabilities, the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s James Webb Space Telescope has now captured the clearest view of Neptune rings after over 30 years. "Webb's cameras reveal the ice giant in a whole new light… In addition to several bright, narrow rings, the Webb image clearly shows Neptune's fainter dust bands," Nasa stated in its official blog post on Wednesday.

Why is this image so significant?
The image taken by Webb Telescope is exemplary as it shows the clearest view of Neptune's rings after over three decades. In 1989, Nasa's Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to capture the image of Neptune.

Sent by the space agency to investigate the outer planets of our solar system, Voyager 2 passed about 4,950 kilometres above Neptune's north pole. Even after 45 years of launch, Voyager 2 is still navigating away from Earth.

This latest image brings more clarity and reveals features which went undetected even by Voyager 2. The Webb's remarkably stable and precise image quality enables these very faint, dusty rings to be observed so close to Neptune. It is also the first time we are looking at Neptune's rings in infrared light.

Where is the signature blue colour of Neptune?

The blue coloured Neptune captured by the Hubble space telescope(SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC), Michael H. Wong (UC Berkeley) IMAGE PROCESSING: Alyssa Pagan (STScI))
The blue coloured Neptune captured by the Hubble space telescope(SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC), Michael H. Wong (UC Berkeley) IMAGE PROCESSING: Alyssa Pagan (STScI))

Earlier, the Hubble space telescope revealed Neptune's signature blue appearance. However, Neptune does not show up blue to Webb.

Neptune has a methane-rich atmosphere. Neptune's blue colour results from the absorption of red light by methane, coupled with the same Rayleigh-scattering process that causes the Earth's sky blue.

But Webb's telescope does not operate in the visible light spectrum. Its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) works in the near-infrared range from 0.6 to 5 microns. The methane gas present on Neptune so strongly absorbs red and infrared light that the planet is quite dark at these near-infrared wavelengths, except where high-altitude clouds are present.

The James Webb Space Telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope is a space science observatory led by NASA with its partners, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. The mission's objectives are to investigate the secrets of our solar system, distant planets orbiting other stars, and the mysterious origins and structures of the cosmos and how we fit into it.

World+Biz

Neptune / NASA / James Webb Space Telescope

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

8h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

3h | Videos
How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

7h | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

7h | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 