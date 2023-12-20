NASA releases new Uranus images showcasing halo-like rings, moons, galaxies

This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures Uranus’s seasonal north polar cap and dim inner and outer rings. This Webb image also shows 9 of the planet’s 27 moons – clockwise starting at 2 o’clock, they are: Rosalind, Puck, Belinda, Desdemona, Cressida, Bianca, Portia, Juliet, and Perdita. Photo: NASA

NASA's Webb Space Telescope has recently turned its focus to the peculiar and mysterious Uranus, an ice giant that rotates on its side.

The telescope captured a detailed view of this dynamic world, showcasing its rings, moons, storms, and various atmospheric features, including a seasonal polar cap, according to an article published in the Webb Space Telescope's website.

This image builds upon a previously released two-color version, incorporating additional wavelength coverage for a more comprehensive observation.

Utilizing its remarkable sensitivity, Webb successfully imaged both the faint inner and outer rings of Uranus, including the elusive Zeta ring, which is extremely faint and diffuse and closest to the planet. The telescope also captured images of many of Uranus's 27 known moons, even revealing some small moons within the rings.

While Voyager 2, in the 1980s, portrayed Uranus as a calm, solid blue sphere in visible wavelengths, Webb's infrared observations unveil a strange and dynamic ice world with intriguing atmospheric features. Notably, the telescope highlighted the planet's seasonal north polar cloud cap, with new images offering improved visibility of details such as the bright inner cap and the dark lane at the bottom of the polar cap towards lower latitudes.

This wide-field image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows the planet amid a smattering of distant background galaxies. This image also includes 14 of the planet’s 27 moons: Oberon, Titania, Umbriel, Juliet, Perdita, Rosalind, Puck, Belinda, Desdemona, Cressida, Ariel, Miranda, Bianca, and Portia. Photo: NASA

Several bright storms were also captured near and below the southern border of the polar cap, with the number and frequency of these storms possibly influenced by seasonal and meteorological factors. The polar cap seems to become more pronounced as Uranus's pole tilts toward the Sun, nearing solstice and receiving increased sunlight. The next solstice for Uranus is expected in 2028, and astronomers are keen to observe any potential changes in the features' structure.

Webb's ability to untangle the seasonal and meteorological effects on Uranus's storms is crucial for understanding the planet's complex atmosphere. Due to Uranus's unique tilt of about 98 degrees, resulting in extreme seasons, Webb's unparalleled infrared resolution and sensitivity provide groundbreaking clarity in observing Uranus and its distinctive features.

The detailed images, especially of the elusive Zeta ring, obtained by Webb will be invaluable for planning future missions to Uranus. Furthermore, Uranus serves as a valuable proxy for studying the approximately 2,000 similarly sized exoplanets discovered in recent decades. This "exoplanet in our backyard" aids astronomers in understanding the workings, meteorology, and formation of planets of this size, contributing to a broader understanding of our own solar system within a larger cosmic context.