Indian scientists discover new plant species in Antarctica

Science

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 04:10 pm

Related News

Indian scientists discover new plant species in Antarctica

The biologists, based in the Central University of Punjab, have named the specie Bryum Bharatiensis. Bharati is the Hindu goddess of learning and the name of one of India's Antarctic research stations

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 04:10 pm
The plant species was collected from the continent in 2017. Picture: Felix Bast
The plant species was collected from the continent in 2017. Picture: Felix Bast

Indian scientists have discovered a new plant species in Antarctica.

Polar biologists stumbled upon a species of moss during an expedition to the ice-covered continent in 2017, reports the BBC.

It took the scientists five years to confirm that the species had been discovered for the first time.

The peer-reviewed paper describing this discovery has been accepted in the leading international journal, Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity.

The biologists, based in the Central University of Punjab, have named the specie Bryum Bharatiensis. Bharati is the Hindu goddess of learning and the name of one of India's Antarctic research stations.

Professor Felix Bast, a biologist who was part of the six-month-long expedition to the continent - the 36th by Indian scientists - discovered the dark green specie at Larsemann Hills, overlooking the Southern Ocean, in January 2017. This is located near Bharati, one of the remotest research stations in the world.

Plants needs nitrogen, along with potassium, phosphorus, sunlight and water to survive. Only 1% of Antarctica is ice free.

"The big question was that how does moss survive in this landscape of rock and ice," Bast said.

The scientists found that this moss mainly grew in areas where penguins bred in large numbers. Penguin poop has nitrogen.

"Basically, the plants here survive on penguin poop. It helps that the manure doesn't decompose in this climate," said Bast.

Top News / World+Biz

New Plant Species / Antarctica

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

55m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

1h | Videos
Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh