First 3D-printed rocket lifts off but fails to reach orbit

Science

BSS/AFP
23 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

First 3D-printed rocket lifts off but fails to reach orbit

BSS/AFP
23 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 11:12 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The world's first 3D-printed rocket launched successfully on Wednesday, marking a step forward for the California company behind the innovative spacecraft, though it failed to reach orbit.

Billed as less costly to produce and fly, the unmanned Terran 1 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 11:25 pm (0325 GMT Thursday) but suffered an "anomaly" during second-stage separation as it streamed towards low Earth orbit, according to a livestream broadcast by aerospace startup Relativity Space.

The company did not immediately give further details.

While it failed to reach orbit, Wednesday's launch proved that the rocket -- whose mass is 85 percent 3D-printed -- could withstand the rigors of lift-off.

The successful launch came on the third attempt. It had originally been scheduled to launch on March 8 but was postponed at the last minute because of propellant temperature issues.

A second attempt on March 11 was scrubbed due to fuel pressure problems.
Had Terran 1 reached low Earth orbit, it would have been the first privately funded vehicle using methane fuel to do so on its first try, according to Relativity.

Terran 1 was not carrying a payload for its first flight, but the rocket will eventually be capable of putting up to 2,755 pounds (1,250 kilograms) into low Earth orbit.

The rocket is 110 feet (33.5 meters) tall with a diameter of 7.5 feet (2.2 meters).

Eighty-five percent of its mass is 3D-printed with metal alloys, including the nine Aeon 1 engines used in its first stage and the one Aeon Vacuum engine employed in the second.

It is the largest ever 3D-printed object and was made using the world's largest 3D metal printers, according to the Long Beach-based company.

Built in 60 days

Relativity's goal is to produce a rocket that is 95 percent 3D-printed.
Terran 1 is powered by engines using liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas -- the "propellants of the future," capable of eventually fueling a voyage to Mars, Relativity says.
SpaceX's Starship and Vulcan rockets being developed by United Launch Alliance use the same fuel.

Relativity is also building a larger rocket, the Terran R, capable of putting a payload of 44,000 pounds (20,000 kg) into low Earth orbit.

The first launch of a Terran R, which is designed to be fully reusable, is scheduled for next year.

A satellite operator can wait for years for a spot on an Arianespace or SpaceX rocket, and Relativity Space hopes to accelerate the timeline with its 3D-printed rockets.

Relativity said its 3D-printed versions use 100 times fewer parts than traditional rockets and can be built from raw materials in just 60 days.

Relativity has signed commercial launch contracts worth $1.65 billion, mostly for the Terran R, according to CEO Tim Ellis, who co-founded the company in 2015.

Top News / World+Biz

3D printing / rocket / space

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

1h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

3h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

1h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

16h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

14h | TBS SPORTS
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year