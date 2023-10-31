Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'successful' mission

Science

BSS/AFP
31 October, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 09:45 am

Related News

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'successful' mission

Footage showed their return capsule parachuting down into the barren Gobi Desert, kicking up a cloud of orange dust as it hit the ground

BSS/AFP
31 October, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 09:45 am
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China&#039;s first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth on Tuesday after five months in orbit at the country's space station, state media reported.

Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao touched down at China's Dongfeng landing site at 8:11 am (0011 GMT), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Footage showed their return capsule parachuting down into the barren Gobi Desert, kicking up a cloud of orange dust as it hit the ground.

"On-site medical supervision and insurance personnel confirmed that the astronauts... are in good health," CCTV said.

"The Shenzhou-16 crewed flight mission was a complete success."

Jing, Zhu and Gui travelled to China's Tiangong space station in late May and were in orbit for 154 days.

They spent the time conducting scientific experiments and carried out a nearly eight-hour spacewalk.

A fresh crew replaced them last week after the Shenzhou-17 mission blasted off from the Jiuquan launch site in the country's northwest.

Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin will perform "space science and application payload tests", according to the country's Manned Space Agency.

They will also conduct maintenance work to fix minor damage to the station from space debris.

Beijing has accelerated plans to become a major space power since President Xi Jinping took the reins a decade ago.

The world's second-largest economy has invested billions of dollars in its military-run space programme to catch up with the United States and Russia.

China also aims to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030 and eventually build a base on the lunar surface.

China / Shenzhou-16

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

3h | Panorama
Palestinian writer Ibtisam Barakat. Illustration: TBS

'This is not an Israel-Hamas conflict. This is an attempt at ethnic cleansing'

3h | Panorama
Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

31m | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

14h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

17h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

18h | TBS SPORTS