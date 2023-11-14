Big bang: Dutch firm eyes space baby

Science

BSS/AFP
14 November, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 10:17 am

Big bang: Dutch firm eyes space baby

Edelbroek's firm, Spaceborn United, is pioneering space sex research, with the eventual aim of natural conception and birth in the partial gravity environment found on Mars

BSS/AFP
14 November, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 10:17 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Climate crises, nuclear Armageddon, or a sudden meteor strike -- it's clear humanity could do with Planet B. But first we need to learn to reproduce safely in space, says Dutch entrepreneur Egbert Edelbroek.

Edelbroek's firm, Spaceborn United, is pioneering space sex research, with the eventual aim of natural conception and birth in the partial gravity environment found on Mars.

The challenges of achieving safe space sex are galactic, but the ambitious Dutchman is confident he will see an extraterrestial human child born within his lifetime.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's important that the Earth and humanity can become a multiplanetary species," Edelbroek told AFP.

"If you want to have independent human settlements beyond Earth, and if you really want them to be independent, you also need to address the reproductive challenge," said the entrepreneur.

Actual sexual intercourse in space presents many difficulties, chief among them the lack of gravity -- a couple would drift away from each other -- so Spaceborn United is first trying to conceive an embryo in space.

Starting with mice, before eventually moving to human sperm and egg cells, the firm has created a disc that mixes the cells together, with the aim of producing a viable embryo.

It's like a "space station for your cells", said Aqeel Shamsul, CEO of the UK-based Frontier Space Technologies, which is working with Spaceborn on the project.

This embryo is then cryogenically frozen, to pause their development, but also to protect them during re-entry -- "It's a lot of shaking, a lot of vibration, a lot of G-forces. You don't want to expose embryos to this," said Edelbroek.

Research is currently under way in simulated partial gravity laboratory conditions but Edelbroek said a launch with mice cells was planned for the end of next year, with a timeline of "about five or six years" for the first launch with a human embryo.

'Delicate topic'

But that's only one small step. A giant ethical leap remains before such an embryo could be implanted back into an Earthling woman to give birth to the first child conceived in space.

"It's a delicate topic. You're exposing vulnerable human cells, human embryos, eventually, to the hazards of space, to radiation that is much higher than on Earth, to different gravity environments that embryos are never designed for," said Edelbroek.

Such ethical issues are one reason why research into space reproduction has generally been left to private firms like Spaceborn, rather than NASA, which is queasy about spending tax dollars on such sensitive topics.

Edelbroek said his firm was the only one looking to develop a human embryo in space.

Bodily fluids that are pulled down on Earth would be drawn upwards in a low-gravity environment, posing several challenges for the human body.

"An adult body can handle some differences, but you don't want to expose a growing, more vulnerable, foetus to these different variables. So you need to create the perfect environment first," he said.

'Crazy ambitious'

One new factor in space reproduction is the growth of space tourism, fuelled by companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic.

Couples on a space tourism flight might want to go down in history as the first to conceive, warned Edelbroek, adding that he was consulting with the sector to make them aware of the risks.

Spaceborn's research -- which replicates the IVF process but in space -- is also helping people closer to home to conceive, said Edelbroek.

The Dutchman said he had been forced to scale back his plans -- "we've gone from crazy ambitious to just very ambitious" -- as the scale of the challenges became clear.

Nonetheless, he is sure that a baby will be born in space within his lifetime.

"I expect to be at least 100 years old," the 48-year-old said. "So that should give us enough decades to achieve that, absolutely."

"Eventually, humanity -- hopefully with us -- needs to achieve childbirth in space."

Top News

Space Baby / Spaceborn United

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

2h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

18h | Features
Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1d | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

13h | TBS SPORTS
$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

15h | TBS Economy
Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

11h | TBS Economy
Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

15h | TBS Entertainment