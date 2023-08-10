Bangladeshi scientists complete genome sequencing native cow breed, sheep and duck species

NIB Director General Md Salimullah speaks at a press briefing at NIB hallroom in Ashulia on 10 August. Photo: TBS

The National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB) has successfully completed the entire genome sequencing of three distinct animals – the Mirkadim cow breed, a native sheep species, and an indigenous duck species.

NIB officials unveiled the complete genome sequence of these animals during a press conference held at NIB's hall in Ashulia's Sreepur area on Thursday.

As the chief guest at the press conference, Science and Technology Minister Yafesh Osman said, "We have already established a gene bank to uncover the distinctive characteristics and inherent traits of all animals and plants native to Bangladesh."

Although the genome sequences of various microbes including jute, buffalo, hilsa, and the coronavirus have been announced from Bangladesh, most of them were completed in foreign laboratories.

Later, the assembly and annotation work of most of these sequences were also completed with foreign assistance.

Dr Md Salimullah, director general of NIB, emphasised that they have introduced the nation's first independent sequencing platform "Centre for Next Generation Sequencing Analytics" without foreign aid.

"What sets this study apart is that we also handled the complex process of genomic data analysis by ourselves – something that was never done before in Bangladesh," he noted saying they can not only sequence genome but efficiently analyse the data now.

Dr Salimullah further explained that by scrutinising the genome sequence and the resultant information, they can develop selective breeds, identify genetic traits that enhance meat or milk production in animals, and transfer those to other animals.

"This approach not only safeguards the native breeds of livestock but also significantly contributes to the advancement of the country's animal resources," he added.

Implications of genome sequencing

At the press conference, NIB officials highlighted that advancements in genome sequencing technology already had a significant impact on agriculture and food security.

By decoding the genomes of diverse crops, livestock, and microorganisms, scientists are trying to uncover vital insights into the genetic composition of these organisms.

This information is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the production, immunity, and nutritional value of various life forms.

The use of both genome sequencing and genome editing techniques is aiding in bolstering food security by mitigating the impact of adverse environmental conditions and growing global population.

Findings from genome sequencing

In the case of the domestic Mirkadim cow, NIB scientists discovered a genome containing 2,234,532,856 pairs of nucleotides after assembly and analysis.

The study also pinpointed 10,089,453 genetic polymorphisms within the cow's genome, representing distinctive genetic traits of the breed.

Further revelations showed that the Bangladeshi Mirkadim breed shares its closest genetic affinity with the Indian Zebu cattle breed.

In addition, NIB scientists specifically analysed five genes important for meat production within the genome of these cows.

The study's scope also extended to the assembly and analysis of sheep and duck genomes. The sheep genome contained 2,869,479,925 pairs of nucleotides, while the duck genome spanned 1,330,654,735 pairs of nucleotides.

Earlier, on 12 January, Science and Technology Minister Yafesh Osman inaugurated the Centre for Next Generation Sequencing Analytics laboratory at NIB in Ashulia after initiating the genome sequencing programme for three indigenous animals.