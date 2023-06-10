12,000-year-old bone flutes sound like birds of prey: study

Science

BSS/XINHUA
10 June, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 12:34 pm

Related News

12,000-year-old bone flutes sound like birds of prey: study

BSS/XINHUA
10 June, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 12:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A new study has found that human ancestors living in nowadays Hula Valley, northern Israel, would probably play bird bone flutes to attract prey in hunting, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Friday.

The study, published in the journal Nature Scientific Report, analyzed some previously found waterfowl wing bones and realized they are bone flutes, which can date back 12,000 years. These tiny flutes can produce sounds that mimic the calls of predatory birds.

Researchers from Israel, Austria, the United States, and France revealed that the objects, discovered in Hula Valley, were probably used in music, or to grasp the attention of waterfowl, which probably makes it the earliest evidence of the use of sound in hunting, according to IAA.

The objects were found at the Natufian prehistoric settlement site Ain Mallaha, also known as Eynan, where circular structures, homes of hunter-gatherers, and bones of various animal species were found in excavations between 1996 and 2005.

After examining excavated waterfowl bones, the team discovered that the marks on seven tiny wing bones of Eurasian coots and Eurasian teals are minute holes bored into the hollow bones.

The team then created replicas of the objects and found that the instruments produce different sounds, concluding that they are flutes. Furthermore, the replicas' sounds resembled those of the Eurasian sparrowhawk and the common kestrel, both birds of prey.

The team said that waterfowl could be easily hunted using these flutes. Birds of prey attracted by the mimicking sound would approach and stir up flocks of waterfowl, making it easier for humans to catch them.

This way, it was also possible to catch the birds of prey when they were confused by the flute sounds, and use their claws for ornaments and to produce new whistles.

It is also possible that the flute sounds served different social-cultural-symbolic functions for the hunter-gatherers in the settlement, the researchers concluded.

Offbeat

Birds / study / Hula Valley / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

27m | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Now | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

19h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg