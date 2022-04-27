Zayed Foundation, Sharjah Charity House distributes food among Rohingyas in Bhasan Char

Zayed Charitable and humanitarian Foundation and Sharjah Charity House, UAE-based charity organisations, distributed food items to around 1,400 Rohingya refugee families in Bhasan Char at cluster 13 on 25 April.

Aid packages contained rice, chickpea, oil, dates, sugar, salt, potato, lentils, puffed rice and other essential food items.

UAE Embassy Dhaka, in association with Bangladesh Education and Technology Society, supervised the distribution of the aid to refugees. Bangladesh Red Crescent society and Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) were also present during the aid distribution.

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Sharjah Charity House have been distributing aid to Rohingya since the beginning of the Rohingya influx into Bangladesh.

The UAE is among the first countries to respond to the Rohingya crisis, especially in response to the needs of women and children. It provides assistance in the areas of education, food, health services, water, sanitation and shelter.