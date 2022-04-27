Zayed Foundation, Sharjah Charity House distributes food among Rohingyas in Bhasan Char

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 03:37 pm

Related News

Zayed Foundation, Sharjah Charity House distributes food among Rohingyas in Bhasan Char

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 03:37 pm
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Zayed Charitable and humanitarian Foundation and Sharjah Charity House, UAE-based charity organisations, distributed food items to around 1,400 Rohingya refugee families in Bhasan Char at cluster 13 on 25 April.

Aid packages contained rice, chickpea, oil, dates, sugar, salt, potato, lentils, puffed rice and other essential food items. 

UAE Embassy Dhaka, in association with Bangladesh Education and Technology Society, supervised the distribution of the aid to refugees. Bangladesh Red Crescent society and Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) were also present during the aid distribution.  

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Sharjah Charity House have been distributing aid to Rohingya since the beginning of the Rohingya influx into Bangladesh.

The UAE is among the first countries to respond to the Rohingya crisis, especially in response to the needs of women and children. It provides assistance in the areas of education, food, health services, water, sanitation and shelter. 

Rohingya / aid / Food aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

4h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

6h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

7h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

5h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

1d | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access