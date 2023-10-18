We’re focused on Rohingyas' sustainable return: Afreen Akhter

Rohingya Crisis

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The United States has reiterated its commitment to helping the Rohingyas, noting that it will continue to support them in their time of need, as well as the generous communities in Bangladesh that host them.

"Moved by our partners' efforts in managing a humanitarian challenge that impacts the region. We are focused on the Rohingya's voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return," said US Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for South Central Asia Afreen Akhter who travelled to Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.

Referring to her meeting with RRRC Mizanur Rahman on Tuesday, Akhter said any repatriation of the Rohingyas should be "voluntary, dignified and safe."

She said there should not be any forced efforts at repatriation as the conditions in Myanmar are not conducive for repatriation at the moment.

"We will continue to work closely with the government of Bangladesh and the international community to find a lasting solution that includes their safe repatriation," Afkhter said.

She appreciated Bangladesh's efforts and its "incredible generosity" in hosting the Rohingyas. "We really appreciate the generosity."

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas who fled their homes in Myanmar to escape a 2017 crackdown.

During her October 16-17 visit, she met with senior government officials, civil society members, Rohingya refugees, and representatives from humanitarian organizations.

While in Bangladesh, DAS Akhter had productive meetings with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, and other senior officials from the government of Bangladesh.

In Dhaka, DAS Akhter heard directly from civil society members and NGO representatives who work to promote positive civic engagement, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.

The delegation spent a day in Cox's Bazar meeting with Rohingya refugees, Bangladesh government officials, and humanitarian organizations. In addition, the delegation focused on learning about the lives of the refugees as well as the condition in the camps.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter / Rohingya

