Want to begin Rohingya repatriation: Bangladesh conveys to Myanmar

A general view of Rohingya Camp-15 in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: Brac
A general view of Rohingya Camp-15 in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Brac

Bangladesh has conveyed to Myanmar that it wants to commence the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland at the earliest in a safe, voluntary and sustainable manner.

While presenting his credentials to the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday, Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Dr Monwar Hossain said the issue of repatriation of the displaced persons of Myanmar temporarily sheltered in Cox's Bazar is the topmost priority of his government.

Expressing his genuine political willingness in this regard, the chairman hoped that the repatriation will commence at the soonest.

He further emphasised that the two countries should collaborate robustly to improve trade and connectivity to boost growth and prosperity of the two neighbors.

The SAC chairman and Ambassador Monwar discussed all issues of bilateral relations, including repatriation of displaced persons of Myanmar, trade, connectivity, traditional and non-traditional security cooperation, namely drug and human trafficking, arms smuggling, defence cooperation and people-to-people contact.

Referring to the ambassador's expertise in Public Health diplomacy, the chairman hoped that the two countries could cooperate in the health sector and requested him to meet his Health Minister to discuss further.

The Ambassador also briefed the chairman on the extraordinary socio-economic development taken place in Bangladesh in the last 15 years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also mentioned about the Prime Minister's vision 2041 by which Bangladesh is aiming to become a developed country, Sonar Bangla, as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ambassador Dr Hossain thanked the Chairman for accepting his credentials and sought his support to work for further strengthening the bilateral relations and take it to a new height.

He wished the Chairman peace, prosperity and good health. In reply the Chairman wished the Ambassador a successful tenure and conveyed greetings to the President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The discussion took place for almost 45 minutes in a very warm and cordial environment.

In the morning, Ambassador-designate accompanied by the embassy officials was greeted at his hotel and taken to the Presidential Palace in a ceremonial motorcade.

He was received at the Palace by the Director General of Protocol and escorted to the newly built Credential Hall where he formally handed over the credential papers to the Chairman.

At the very outset of the conversation, the SAC chairman congratulated Dr Monwar Hossain, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and introduced the Myanmar dignitaries with him.

The Chairman conveyed his appreciation to the President of Bangladesh for nominating such a prudent career diplomat as envoy to maintain the bilateral relationship with his country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar Than Swe, Joint Secretary of the State Administration Council Lt General Ye Win Oo, Counselor (Political) and Defence Attache of Bangladesh Embassy, Yangon, among others, were present in the credentials ceremony.

